<p>Gyanendra Keshri New Delhi, DHNS </p>.<p>India has become the fifth country in the world to develop the complete set of tools and technology to run mobile networks and the fully homegrown “4G stack”, which was rolled out recently, is ready for exports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>“Made-in-India 4G stack has another unique feature. Our 4G stack is also export ready. This means it will also serve as a medium for India's business outreach,” the Prime Minister said at the inaugural session of the 9th edition of India Mobile Congress.</p>.<p>Modi recently launched the indigenous 4G telecom stack, which includes a set of tools and software to run the fourth-generation telecom services. India is the fifth country after Denmark, Sweden, South Korea and China, to manufacture the fourth generation (4G) mobile technology stack.</p>.<p>“This is a big step for the country towards digital self-reliance, towards technological independence. Through indigenous 4G and 5G stack, we will not only be able to ensure seamless connectivity but will also be able to provide fast internet and reliable services to the countrymen,” Modi said.</p>.<p>The Prime Minister said that the government is fast-tracking reforms and creating attractive opportunities for investors to boost local manufacturing. He remarked that the “government is financing test beds for technologies like 5G, 6G, advanced optical communications, and tera-hertz to enable product development.”</p>.<p>He said that India has emerged as the second largest 5G market and is the leading country in terms of per user data consumption.</p>.<p>“Today in India, the cost of one GB of wireless data is less than the price of a cup of tea, I have a habit of giving the example of tea,” he said.</p>.Google to invest $10 Billion in Vizag Hyperscale Data Center.<p>Speaking on the occasion Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said India targets to secure 10% of global patents in 6G. He said the 6G telecom service is expected to contribute $1.2 trillion to India's GDP by 2035.</p>.<p>“India is no longer a mere consumer of technology. We strive to be the architects of the future of technology. From our indigenous 4G stack and 5G stack to open RAN prototypes for 6G, we are building sovereign capabilities across chip design, secure core, satellite backhaul, and AI native networks,” the minister said.</p>.<p>More than 1.5 lakh visitors and 7,000 delegates from over 150 countries are expected to participate in the 9thedition of the India Mobile Congress, dubbed as the Asia's largest telecom, media, and technology event.</p>.<p>“With high-impact summits on transformative technologies like 6G, AI, Satcom, Cybersecurity and unprecedented collaboration with over 30 government ministries, IMC 2025 is the definitive platform where global leaders and Indian policymakers will unite to co-create and accelerate our nation's digital future,” said Ramakrishna P, CEO of India Mobile Congress.</p>.<p>Over 1,600 new technology use-cases in areas such as 5G, 6G, artificial intelligence, smart mobility, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and green technology will be showcased at the four-day event organised jointly by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).</p>.<p>“Today’s IMC inauguration marks an excellent beginning for a programme rooted in innovation and technological progress,” said S.P. Kochhar, Director General, COAI.</p>