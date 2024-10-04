Home
Markets rebound on buying in IT stocks

Recovering all the early lost ground, the BSE Sensex jumped 726.16 points to 83,223.26 during the afternoon trade. The NSE Nifty also climbed 203.3 points to 25,453.40.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 10:06 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 10:06 IST
