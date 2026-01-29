<p>In 2009, 11-year-old Moin Junnedi faced rejection from several schools in Belagavi. His brittle bone disease meant that even a minor fall could have serious consequences, making most institutions hesitant to admit him. Hoping to secure his education, Moin and his mother went to meet the Karnataka chief minister, who was scheduled to inaugurate a programme at a swimming pool. However, by the time they arrived, the chief minister had already left. Instead, they encountered a swimming coach who would go on to change the course of Moin’s life.</p>.<p>Umesh Kalghatgi, who specialised in coaching physically challenged children, recognised Moin’s interest in swimming, took him under his wing, and began training him with great care. Within just three weeks of rigorous practice, one-and-a-half-feet-tall Moin, who has a twisted and deformed body, was swimming independently. He went on to win two medals at the National Paralympics 2010 and, a few years later, earned the sobriquet “the Wonder Boy of India.” Today, at 28, Moin has won multiple national and international medals, and is a BCom graduate.</p>.<p>Moin is not alone. Raghavendra Anvekar with polio-affected legs was struggling to make ends meet in Belagavi. Living in a cramped room with his family and working odd jobs, Raghavendra’s prospects seemed limited. But in 2000, he joined Umesh’s swimming camp. Today, Raghavendra boasts 117 medals, including a bronze at the Asian Para Games, and has secured employment.</p>.<p>In the last 25 years, Umesh Kalghatgi and his team under the banner of Swimmers’ Club Belgaum and Aquarius Swim Club of Belagavi have offered free coaching to hundreds of children with physical, intellectual and sensory disabilities, and helped them lead a dignified life. Among his students, Atish Jadhav has won three international and 16 national medals; Rajesh Shinde has successfully crossed the English Channel; Shridhar Malagi has bagged 26 international medals and 57 national medals, and Umesh Khade has earned 55 national medals. Many have even got jobs under sports quota.</p>.<p><strong>Beginning of a journey</strong></p>.<p>Umesh’s journey began in 1987 as a swimming coach. His volunteer work with an association for the welfare of the differently abled in Belagavi inspired him to take a more hands-on approach. In 2001, he was approached by a group of special children, prompting him to train his first batch of six students, including Raghavendra Anvekar. The enthusiasm and resilience of these children transformed not only the trainees but the coach himself.

Eventually, Umesh and the club started conducting a three-week basic training camp for special children every February, which has now become a cornerstone of his programme. Every year, around 300 children, mainly from Belagavi district, participate, and over two decades, a team of 25 trainers which includes those with disabilities, has coached more than 6,000 children under Umesh.</p>.<p>“We start with the basic camp and then train talented and committed kids throughout the year,” Umesh explains. </p>.<p>Every special child being trained by the team receives nutritious food supplements like fruits and nuts, free swimming gear, transportation and health support — all funded through philanthropy and corporate social responsibility programmes.</p>.<p>“Swimming has instilled courage and confidence in our children,” says Anita Gawade, headmistress of the Maheshwari School for the Blind. “In the last two decades, at least 250 of our students have trained under Umesh sir, and many have gone on to win national medals.”</p>.<p>Training these children, however, comes with unique challenges. “Every child is different. Like parents, we first build trust. Once they feel secure, they learn swimming within weeks,” Umesh says.</p>.<p>Coaches are trained to handle the diverse needs of students, ensuring patience, empathy and adaptability guide every session.</p>.<p>Convincing parents is often equally difficult, as many fear for their children’s safety. “When needed, we consult doctors to ensure children’s fitness and instill confidence in parents too. Even with Moin, his mother was hesitant at first. But the tears in her eyes when she saw him hold a medal made it all worthwhile,” he recalls. </p>.<p>Raghavendra, now a coach himself, emphasises the adaptive nature of training. “Swimming requires limb coordination and breath control. As I don’t have power in my legs, I teach through hand gestures and verbal guidance,” he says.</p>.<p>The significance of Umesh and his team's work extends beyond medals. “Many organisations train talented swimmers, but nurturing them from the basics is crucial,” notes S R Sindhia, secretary of the Paralympic Swimming Association of Karnataka. “Belagavi’s paralympic swimmers, especially visually impaired athletes, form a major part of the state team and make Karnataka proud every year.”</p>.<p>The results speak for themselves. Students like Moin, Raghavendra, Atish and Rajesh are not just medal winners — they are the symbols of determination, skill and resilience. </p>.<p><strong>Camp for special kids</strong></p>.<p>Two decades after starting his first batch, the camp led by Umesh and his team continues to grow. This February, the club will be conducting its 24th batch. Former students like Raghavendra often contribute as coaches, passing on the knowledge and skills they gained.</p>.<p>The club's approach combines technique, safety and discipline. They collaborate with schools, community groups and organisations to ensure children from all backgrounds have access to structured training. “My mission is to create a professional, inclusive environment where every child feels valued and supported,” Umesh explains.</p>.<p>“Umesh and his team have carved out a space for inclusion, opportunity and empowerment. Through his coaching, hundreds of children in Belagavi and beyond have discovered their potential, gained independence and celebrated achievements they once thought impossible,” says Avinash Potdar, a sportsperson and entrepreneur.</p>.<p>For Umesh and the club, the journey is ongoing. Each kick, stroke and medal represents more than personal success — it is a testament to patience, perseverance and the transformative power of sports in creating an inclusive and compassionate society.</p>