Markets take a breather after record-breaking rally; Nifty hits all-time high in intra-day trade

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices closed lower on Tuesday due to profit taking by investors after a record-breaking rally and ahead of release of key inflation numbers.

After a two-day rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 377.50 points or 0.54 per cent to settle at 69,551.03. During the day, it declined 484.68 points or 0.69 per cent to 69,443.85.

The Nifty declined by 90.70 points or 0.43 per cent to 20,906.40. In intra-day trade, it hit a record high of 21,037.90. Key stock indices had settled at lifetime high levels on Monday following buying by foreign investors.

Among the Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Titan, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and ITC were the major gainers.