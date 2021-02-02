Sensex jumps over 1,300 points in opening session

Sensex jumps over 1,300 points in opening session

At the time of filing this copy, Sensex was trading at 49,826.69, up 1,226.08 points

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 02 2021, 09:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 09:34 ist

A day after the Union Budget, the benchmark index Sensex jumped over 1,300 points in the opening session. 

At the time of filing this copy, Sensex was trading at 49,990.22, up 1,389.61 points, or up 2.86% from the previous close.

Yesterday, Sensex skyrocketed 2,315 points, propelled by gains in financial stocks, as market participants cheered a growth-oriented Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

After touching an intra-day high of 48,764.40, the 30-share Sensex ended 2,314.84 points or 5 per cent higher at 48,600.61.

 

More to follow...

