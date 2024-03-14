Adani group stocks rebound; Adani Total Gas, Adani Energy jump over 11% each

New Delhi: Adani group stocks rebounded on Thursday, a day after falling sharply, in tandem with a recovery in the equity markets.

The stock of Adani Total Gas surged 11.34 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions soared 11.10 per cent, Adani Green Energy zoomed 9.66 per cent, Adani Enterprises jumped 6.29 per cent and Adani Ports climbed 4.93 per cent on the BSE.

Shares of NDTV jumped 4.82 per cent, Adani Wilmar advanced 4.40 per cent, ACC gained 4.11 per cent, Ambuja Cements climbed 4.04 per cent and Adani Power went up by 1.81 per cent.