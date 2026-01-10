<p>Tesla announced on Saturday that it plans to open a showroom in Bengaluru. </p>.<p>This will be the American electric vehicle maker's fourth showroom in the country. Previously, the company has opened its outlets in Delhi, Mumbai and Gurugram. </p><p>Tesla in December last year said it launched its first charging station in Gurugram at DLF Horizon Center.</p><p>This significant step reinforces Tesla's commitment to building a robust charging infrastructure in India, empowering customers with seamless and sustainable mobility solutions, the company said in a statement.</p>