Adani Group stocks rise after Moody's upgrades to "stable"

Bengaluru: Shares of India's Adani Green Energy rose over 2% on Wednesday, bucking the weakness in broader markets and leading gains among the listed Adani Group stocks after rating agency Moody's upgraded four group companies to "stable"
Moody's upgraded two unlisted units of Adani Energy Solutions as well as Adani Green and Adani Green Energy Restricted Group, an unlisted ring-fenced group of solar assets to "stable" from "negative" on Tuesday.
The upgrades come a year after Moody's downgraded the companies following US short-seller Hindenburg Research's accusations of stock manipulation and improper use of offshore tax havens by the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, which has denied the allegations.
India's top court's view that there is no "apparent regulatory failure attributable" to the country's markets regulator "have curbed the potential tail risk in a downside scenario," Moody's added.
The rating agency said the key reasons for its upgrades included the conglomerate's ability to repay debt and "high profile equity transactions" by the likes of Qatar Investment Authority and GQG Partners. Shares of Adani Green, which Reuters reported was likely to tap the dollar bond market, jumped as much as 3.7 per cent.
Adani Energy rose 1.9 per cent, while Adani Ports gained 1.3 per cent. India's benchmark index was down 0.3 per cent. However, index member Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of the group, jumped 2.4 per cent after brokerage Jefferies started coverage with a "buy" rating, calling it "India's leading business incubator."
The brokerage said that new businesses like airports and green hydrogen would drive a three-fold rise in Adani Enterprises' earnings through fiscal 2028.
Cantor Fitzgerald, the first brokerage to cover the stock last month, had said its valuation was based on the company's airports, roads, and solar, wind and electrolysers segments.