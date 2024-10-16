Markets fall in early trade amid foreign fund outflows

<p>Mumbai: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Wednesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and tracking a weak trend in global markets.</p>.<p>The BSE Sensex went down by 240.75 points to 81,579.37 in early trade. The NSE Nifty declined 62.7 points to 24,994.65.</p>.<p>From the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle, UltraTech Cement, Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank were the major laggards.</p>.Rupee falls 2 paise to 84.06 against US dollar in early trade.<p>HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.</p>.<p>"Market sentiment remained cautious with foreign investors selling Rs 63,900 crore in October," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.</p>.<p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,748.71 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.</p>.<p>In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo traded lower, while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted in the positive territory.</p>.<p>The US markets ended lower on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.23 per cent to $74.42 a barrel.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the BSE benchmark declined 152.93 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 81,820.12. The Nifty settled lower by 70.60 points or 0.28 per cent to 25,057.35.</p>