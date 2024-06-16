FPIs pumps Rs 11,730 crore into Indian equities last week on positive market cues

"After the roller coaster ride in the market in the first week of June, stability has returned to the market as indicated by the sharp fall in India VIX from 27 on June 4 to 12.82 on June 14. This fall in India VIX indicates the return of stability and a likely consolidation phase in the market," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.