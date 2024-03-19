FTSE 100 inches up on Unilever boost; inflation data awaited

London's FTSE 100 inched up on Tuesday, propped up by Unilever on its ice cream unit spin-off plans, though gains were capped by caution ahead of the domestic inflation data and Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later this week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 inched 0.1 per cent high, as of 0816 GMT.

The benchmark index was cushioned by a 5.3 per cent gain in Unilever as the consumer goods group plans to spin off its ice cream unit into a standalone business and announced a new cost-savings programme that would impact 7,500 jobs.