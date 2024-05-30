Goldman sees India’s stocks, bonds and rupee as top emerging market picks

By Catherine Bosley

India’s stocks, bonds and currency are among the most attractive plays across emerging markets, thanks to a vibrant economy and policies that shield the country from global markets, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Strong earnings growth is supporting the share market, while the country’s inclusion in international indexes, stronger government finances, and slowing inflation favor fixed income, analysts led by Kamakshya Trivedi, Danny Suwanapruti and Sunil Koul wrote in a note. Ample foreign exchange reserves mean the rupee is a top choice for carry, they said.

“We still think that relatively low volatility and sensitivity to external markets, and a relatively high yield makes local fixed income in India an attractive long from a total return standpoint,” the analysts said. “Come for the resilience, stay for the upside.”