High risk offshore funds have seven months to liquidate India holdings: Sources

On Tuesday, a local media report said the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will not extend the deadline for disclosures. Indian shares slumped 1.5 per cent on Tuesday on fears that this will lead to some foreign investors immediately selling their holdings in India.

The sources declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to media. The SEBI spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

About Rs 50,000 crore ($6.02 billion), or 0.3 per cent of assets under management of all offshore funds invested in India, may need to be liquidated by August 25 unless necessary disclosures are made, according to sources at custodian bankers, who manage foreign investor flows into India.