In investing, popular moves will not yield extraordinary outcomes

Forecasting the future of stocks isn’t simple. John Kenneth Galbraith said it best: “We have two classes of forecasters: Those who don’t know -- and those who don’t know they don’t know.” Unfortunately, most investors tend to fall in the second camp, and as a result use crowd based behaviour to decide how to navigate the stock market and investing. Following the crowd generally works well in deciding which restaurant to eat at, or what brand of toilet paper to buy (via reviews and stars) but this rarely works in investing. So as an investor, what should one do for extraordinary success?