India 'fear index' rises to 19-month high on poll uncertainty

Bengaluru: On the back of uncertainties tied to the outcome of the ongoing general election, investors on the Bombay Stock Exchange lost Rs 7.35 lakh crore on Thursday.

Both the benchmark indices — BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 — fell over 1.5 per cent to register their worst performance since March 2, as the Nifty India Volatility Index reached its highest levels since October 2022.

“Our market’s behavior remains distinct from global counterparts, experiencing significant pressure due to participants opting for lighter positions ahead of the impending Lok Sabha election results,” said Angel One Technical Analyst Rajesh Bhosale.