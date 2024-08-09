India's equity mutual fund inflows ease off record high levels in July

Bengaluru: Inflows into India's equity mutual funds moderated in July to Rs 371.13 billion ($4.42 billion), easing off record high levels hit in the previous month, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Friday.

The 9 per cent drop in July from the previous month was due to profit booking at record high levels, analysts said.

Inflows in July are the second highest on record and positive for domestic equities from a liquidity perspective, said Venkat Chalasani, CEO of AMFI.

Inflows into large-cap mutual funds moderated 31per cent to Rs 6.7 billion.

Inflows into mid-caps fell 35 per cent to Rs 16.44 billion, while small-cap equity mutual fund inflows were little changed at Rs 21.09 billion in July.

Multi-cap or diversified equity funds, which invest across different stocks to minimise the risk of exposure to a few stocks, reported a 50.5 per cent jump in inflows to Rs 70.85 billion.