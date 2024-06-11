Markets decline in early trade on profit taking after record-breaking rally

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices declined in early trade on Tuesday amid profit taking after a record-breaking rally and selling in bluechips Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank.

Both Sensex and Nifty hit their all-time high levels in early trade on Monday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 113.63 points to 76,376.45. The NSE Nifty dipped 29.6 points to 23,229.60.

Later, both indices faced heavy volatile trends and were trading between highs and lows.