Markets give up early gains amid weak global trends

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices began the trade on a positive note on Tuesday but failed to carry forward the winning momentum due to the emergence of profit-taking amid weak trends in global equities in view of rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 117.63 points to 81,815.74 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 27.1 points to 25,037.70.



However, later both the benchmark indices faced profit-taking after a continuous rally and were trading lower. The Sensex quoted 63.59 points lower at 81,626.12, while the Nifty traded 25.60 points down at 24,982.25.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, HCL Technologies, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Nestle and UltraTech Cement were the biggest gainers.



Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints were among the laggards.



In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.