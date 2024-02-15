Markets log gains for third day on buying in HDFC Bank, M&M

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 225 points to reclaim the 72,000-mark on Thursday, while the Nifty settled close to the 22,000 level, supported by hectic buying in market heavyweights M&M, HDFC Bank and SBI amid a largely firm trend in global equities.

Besides, a heavy rush on auto, energy and utility counters also helped the indices, traders said.

Rising for the third straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 227.55 points or 0.32 per cent to close at 72,050.38. The index opened strong and touched a high of 72,164.97 and a low of 71,644.44 during intra-day trades.

Shares of HDFC Bank surged 2.15 per cent to close at Rs 1,413.75 apiece against its previous close.