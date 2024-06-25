Markets rally in early trade on firm Asian markets, buying in HDFC Bank, State Bank

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices rallied in early trade on Tuesday tracking firm trends in Asian markets and buying in blue-chips HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI).

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 237.05 points to 77,578.13 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 65.8 points to 23,603.65.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, HDFC Bank, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers.

HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong were trading higher while Shanghai quoted lower.

US markets ended on a mixed note on Monday.