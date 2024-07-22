Markets tank in early trade dragged by Reliance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, weak global peers

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Monday dragged by Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank along with weak global market trends.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 504 points to 80,100.65 in early trade. The NSE Nifty dropped 168.6 points to 24,362.30.

Among the Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank were the biggest laggards.

UltraTech Cement, NTPC, HDFC Bank and Power Grid were among the gainers.