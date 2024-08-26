Markets to react to India GDP data, Powell speech

This week, we expect the market to witness a gradual move-up with stock-specific action. The big data release will be that of India’s April-June quarter (Q1FY25) GDP, to be released by the National Statistical Office on Friday. The focus will also be on monthly futures & options expiry as well as global cues, among them the United States GDP and consumer confidence data. Markets on Monday will react to commentaries of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium.