<p>New Delhi: The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 3,63,412.18 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard, amid a bearish trend in equities.</p>.<p>Last week, the BSE benchmark declined by 2,185.77 points or 2.54 per cent.</p>.<p>"Indian equity markets ended last week on a negative note, reflecting heightened risk aversion triggered by renewed US tariff threats and rising geopolitical tensions," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.</p>.<p>While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro faced erosion from their valuation, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers.</p>.Stock markets take downtrend for fifth day; Sensex, Nifty tank nearly 1%.<p>The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 1,58,532.91 crore to Rs 19,96,445.69 crore.</p>.<p>HDFC Bank's valuation eroded by Rs 96,153.61 crore to Rs 14,44,150.26 crore.</p>.<p>The market valuation of Bharti Airtel declined by Rs 45,274.72 crore to Rs 11,55,987.81 crore, and that of Bajaj Finance plunged Rs 18,729.68 crore to Rs 5,97,700.75 crore.</p>.<p>Larsen & Toubro's market capitalisation (mcap) dropped by Rs 18,728.53 crore to Rs 5,53,912.03 crore, and that of TCS declined by Rs 15,232.14 crore to Rs 11,60,682.48 crore.</p>.<p>The mcap of Infosys edged lower by Rs 10,760.59 crore to Rs 6,70,875 crore.</p>.<p>However, the valuation of ICICI Bank jumped Rs 34,901.81 crore to Rs 10,03,674.95 crore.</p>.<p>The mcap of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 6,097.19 crore to Rs 5,57,734.23 crore, and that of State Bank of India edged higher by Rs 599.99 crore to Rs 9,23,061.76 crore.</p>.<p>Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Larsen & Toubro. </p>