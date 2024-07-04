Modi’s budget to send India’s soaring stocks higher: Survey

By Ashutosh Joshi

India’s $5 trillion stock market stands to gain as much as 20 per cent for the entire year, buoyed by government spending and continued momentum in corporate earnings, according to market watchers.

The upcoming government budget will likely boost consumer spending and infrastructure building, which bode well for businesses, strategists and investors surveyed by Bloomberg said. More than half of the 24 respondents estimated that the NSE Nifty 50 Index may advance up to 26,000 points by the end of 2024, while one predicted the gauge can climb even more.

The benchmark index has risen 12 per cent so far this year to a record.

A diminished majority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party in the recent elections has prompted investors to raise bets in the consumer sector on expectations the government will shift toward more populist measures to shore up support. An early monsoon also boosted the prospects for companies involved with crops such as rice, corn and soybeans.

“Corporate earnings for the year gone by had been robust on the back of margin tailwinds and may grow above trend in financial year 2025, keeping India’s medium-term growth story intact,” said Bino Pathiparampil, head of research at Mumbai-based Elara Capital.