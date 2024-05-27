NSE reduces tick size for select stocks to boost liquidity

For instance, if a stock has a tick size of Rs 0.10 and the last traded price (LTP) was Rs 50, the next possible bid prices would be Rs 49.90, Rs 49.80, Rs 49.70 and so on. In this case, bid prices like Rs 49.85 or Rs 49.92 are not allowed, as they don't meet the Rs 0.10 tick size requirement.