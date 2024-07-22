Oil prices stable after Biden exit while rate outlook remains in focus

London: Oil prices were little changed on Monday after Joe Biden announced he would not seek a second term as US president, while investors watched for more signs that US interest rates could be cut as early as September.

Brent crude futures dipped 9 cents to $82.54 a barrel by 0933 GMT and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures was down 19 cents at $79.94.

Brent crude has remained relatively steady in the past month, hovering between $82 and $88 a barrel.

The US Federal Reserve is due to review policy next on July 30-31, when investors expect it to keep rates unchanged, though there have been indications that a cut will happen at the September meeting.

News that President Biden decided on Sunday to abandon his re-election bid was not a major factor for oil markets. He has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the candidate who should face Republican Donald Trump in the November election.

"We think the ability of the US president to influence U.S. oil production is probably overrated," said Suvro Sarkar, energy sector team lead at DBS Bank, noting that US output reached record highs last year despite the Biden's administration's moves to address climate change.