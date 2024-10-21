Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Reserve Bank of India sold $6.49 billion in spot forex market in August

The RBI said it purchased $16.14 billion and sold $22.64 billion in the spot forex market in August.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 14:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 14:18 IST
Business NewsRBIReserve Bank of IndiaForexforeign exchange

Follow us on :

Follow Us