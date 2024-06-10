Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 83.50 against US dollar

On Friday, the rupee appreciated 13 paise to 83.40 against the US dollar.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on strong US Dollar amid rising expectations of a delay in interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve due to tight job market," said Anuj Choudhary – Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

However, softening crude oil prices and optimism over a stable government may support the rupee at lower levels. Traders may take cues from inflation data from India and the US.

Investors may also watch out for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting this week. USD/INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 83.20 to Rs 83.80.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 105.27, higher by 0.37 per cent.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.21 per cent to $79.79 per barrel.