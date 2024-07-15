Rupee falls 11 paise to close at all-time low of 83.62 against US dollar

Mumbai: Rupee depreciated 11 paise and settled for the day at an all-time low of 83.62 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by the overall strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

Forex traders said a positive trend in domestic equities, wherein benchmark indices touched all-time high levels and significant foreign fund inflows supported the rupee at lower levels.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.53, but lost ground and finally settled at an all-time low of 83.62 (provisional) against the dollar, 11 paise lower than its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee settled at 83.51 against the US dollar.