Rupee falls 2 paise against US dollar in early trade

The local currency has been hovering around its all-time low level. Rupee touched its lowest closing level of 84.10 against the dollar on October 11.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 03:57 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 03:57 IST
