<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=rupee">rupee </a>pared initial gains and settled for the day 6 paise lower at 90.29 (provisional) against the US <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Dollar">dollar </a>on Wednesday, as the likely central bank intervention was negated by a strong dollar, foreign outflows from capital markets, and elevated crude oil prices.</p>.<p>Forex traders said the rupee is likely to trade with a negative bias on risk aversion in global markets and geopolitical tensions, however, rising odds of a rate cut amid softening inflation and any intervention by the central bank may support the rupee at lower levels.</p>.Rupee recovers 11 paise to 90.12 against US dollar in early trade.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.26 and touched the intra-day low of 90.30 and a high of 89.94 against the greenback. The currency finally ended the session at 90.29 (provisional) against the dollar, down 6 paise from its previous close.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the rupee declined 6 paise to close at 90.23 against the US dollar.</p>.<p>"Indian rupee gained in early trade on likely central bank intervention. However, a strong dollar, FII outflows and a late fall in the domestic markets capped sharp gains," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan.</p>.<p>Choudhary further added that "we expect the rupee to trade with negative bias on risk aversion in global markets and geopolitical tensions".</p>.<p>Traders now focus on the US Supreme Court ruling later in the day on the legality of the Liberation Day tariffs. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of 89.95 to 90.50, he said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02 per cent lower at 99.11.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.04 per cent lower at USD 64.81 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.<p>On the domestic equity market front, the Sensex dropped 244.98 points to settle at 83,382.71, while the Nifty declined 66.70 points to 25,665.60.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,499.81 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. </p>