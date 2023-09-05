Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.79 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee depreciated 13 paise to 82.84 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid the withdrawal of foreign funds from domestic equities and firm crude oil prices.

Positive sentiment in the equity markets failed to provide support to the Indian currency facing pressure due to the elevated level of greenback, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.78, then touched the lowest level of 82.84 against the American currency, registering a decline of 13 paise over its last close.