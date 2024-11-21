Home
Rupee turns flat at 84.42 against US dollar in early trade

On Tuesday, the rupee settled flat at 84.42 against the US dollar. The foreign exchange market was closed on Wednesday due to assembly elections in Maharashtra.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 03:57 IST

Published 21 November 2024, 03:57 IST
