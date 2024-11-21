Rupee turns flat at 84.42 against US dollar in early trade

<p>Mumbai: The rupee turned flat at 84.42 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid volatile crude oil prices and lackluster sentiment in the domestic equity markets.</p><p>A weaker American currency supported the local unit, but it was weighed down by the relentless outflow of foreign funds, forex traders said.</p><p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.41 and slipped further to 84.42 against the greenback, trading at its previous closing level in early deals.</p><p>On Tuesday, the rupee settled flat at 84.42 against the US dollar. The foreign exchange market was closed on Wednesday due to assembly elections in Maharashtra.</p>.Sensex tumbles 468.17 points; Nifty declines to 23,338.75 in early trade.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.11 per cent at 106.49.</p><p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose by 0.22 per cent to $72.97 per barrel in futures trade.</p><p>On the domestic equity market front, Sensex was trading 398.45points, or 0.51 per cent lower, at 77,179.93 points. The Nifty fell 136.10 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 23,382.40 points.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Tuesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,411.73 crore, according to exchange data.</p>