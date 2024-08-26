Rupee rises 10 paise to 83.80 against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: Rupee appreciated 10 paise to 83.80 against the US dollar in morning trade on Monday, supported by the weakening of the American currency in the overseas market and foreign fund inflows.

Forex traders said the dollar index lost significant ground and is hovering around the 100.60 level following US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent speech at the Jackson Hole meeting, where he said that time has come for loosening of policy, indicating possible US rate cuts in September.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.83 and then gained ground and touched 83.80, registering a rise of 10 paise from its previous close.