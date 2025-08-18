Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee rises 20 paise to 87.39 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 87.46 against the US dollar, then touched 87.39, registering a gain of 20 paise over its previous close.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 03:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 03:51 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarForexMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us