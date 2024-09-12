Rupee sees range-bound trade in morning session

Mumbai: The Indian rupee witnessed range-bound trade in the morning session on Thursday and appreciated by 2 paise to 83.97 against the US dollar, amid a positive trend in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows.

Forex traders said the rupee continues to hold steady within a well-defined range on active intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit moved in a narrow range. It opened at 83.97 against the American currency, registering a rise of 2 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee settled 1 paisa lower at 83.99 against the American currency.

"The central bank has been steadily absorbing inflows, and unless the RBI eases its grip, the rupee is likely to stay within this range," CR Forex Advisors MD Amit Pabari said.