Rupee settles on flat note, up 1 paisa at 84.07 against US dollar

Forex traders said the rupee traded in a narrow range during the day as the strong dollar weighed on the local unit.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 10:37 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 10:37 IST
