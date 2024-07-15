Nifty hits fresh record high in early trade; Sensex climbs 290 points

Equity benchmark indices rallied in early trade on Monday, with the Nifty hitting its new all-time high and the Sensex climbing 290 points, helped by buying in IT stocks and fresh foreign fund inflows.

A rally in global markets also added to the optimistic trend in equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 290.46 points to 80,809.80 in early trade. The NSE Nifty rallied 95.85 points to hit a new record peak of 24,598.

Among the Sensex pack, HCL Technologies climbed over 3 per cent after the IT services company on Friday posted a 20.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,257 crore for the June-ended quarter and gave a revenue growth guidance of 3-5 per cent for FY25 on GenAI diversification and strong operational execution.