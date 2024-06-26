Sensex climbs to hit all-time high of 78,188.16 in early trade; Nifty up to 23,749.50

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Wednesday, with the Sensex hitting its fresh all-time high level, but soon equities faced volatile trends and were trading flat amid the emergence of profit-taking.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 134.64 points to hit a new all-time high of 78,188.16 in early trade. The Nifty went up by 28.2 points to 23,749.50.

However, later both the benchmark indices encountered volatile trends and were trading between highs and lows.