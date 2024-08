The Sensex on Monday declined 375.79 points to 79,330.12 in early trade and Nifty dropped 108.25 points to 24,259.25.

The 30-share BSE Sensex bounced back 819.69 points or 1.04 per cent to settle at 79,705.91 with 28 of its constituents closing in green and two in red.

The NSE Nifty soared 250.50 points or 1.04 per cent to 24,367.50. During the day, it rallied 302.75 points or 1.25 per cent to 24,419.75.

