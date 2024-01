The Sensex jumped 1,240.90 points to settle at 71,941.57 while Nifty soared 385 points to 21,737.60.

Markets were closed on Friday on account of Republic Day.

On Thursday, Sensex declined 359.64 points or 0.51 per cent to settle at 70,700.67 points while Nifty fell 101.35 points or 0.47 per cent to 21,352.60 points. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,144.06 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

With PTI inputs



More to follow...