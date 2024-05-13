Sensex, Nifty bounce back on fag-end buying; settle with gains

Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty staged a dramatic rebound on Monday to settle higher following buying in HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services.

Recovering from early lows, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed higher by 111.66 points or 0.15 per cent at 72,776.13. The index opened lower and plummetted further 798.46 points or 1.09 per cent to hit a low of 71,866.01 in day trade.

The NSE Nifty rose by 48.85 points or 0.22 per cent to 22,104.05. The 50-issue rebounded from a low of 21,821.05.