Sensex, Nifty climb in early trade on buying in IT, bank stocks

The Benchmark BSE Sensex rose by nearly 592 points on Monday following gains in IT and banking shares amid a firm trend in global markets.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 03:58 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 03:58 IST
