Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time high levels in early trade on Friday. Sensex rose by 365.36 to reach 79,608.54 points while Nifty rose 78.50 to reach 24,123 points.

Benchmark Sensex breached the historic 79,000 mark while Nifty scaled the historic 24,000 peak for the first time on Thursday as buying in blue-chip stocks like Infosys, Reliance and TCS helped markets extend gains to the fourth straight day and close at lifetime high levels.



