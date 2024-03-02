Sensex, Nifty hit record high on impressive GDP numbers

As per data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday, India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 8.4% year-on-year in the October-December quarter. Q3 growth data is better than the projections by analysts as well as the central bank. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had pegged the Q3 growth figure at 6.5% while most economists’ projections were in the range of 6 to 6.8%.