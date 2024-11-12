Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex, Nifty rally in early trade on sustained buying by DIIs

The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 324.83 points to 79,820.98 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 100.7 points to 24,242.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 04:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 04:10 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us