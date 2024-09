The Sensex on Thursday rose 428.83 points to 81,951.99 in early trade and Nifty climbed 154.1 points to 25,072.55.

In a volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex on Wednesday dropped 398.13 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 81,523.16. During the day, it tanked 498.15 points or 0.60 per cent to 81,423.14.

The NSE Nifty declined 122.65 points or 0.49 per cent to 24,918.45, on Wednesday.

More to follow...