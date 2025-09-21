Read of the Week (Sept 21 to Sept 26)

<p>A legendary media pioneer tells his own incredible story — how he helped reinvent cable TV, launch high-speed internet, and shape the modern media landscape.</p>.<p>John Malone remains a stranger to most people, though millions of us have been touched by the technologies and content he made possible.</p>.<p>In <em>Born To Be Wired</em>, this “Cable Cowboy” shares stories of the people behind the most transformative business deals in media, entertainment, and technology. He recounts the remarkable tale of how America was wired, and how a strand of copper evolved from a rural TV antenna service into a broadband backbone for phone, internet, and streaming services, paving the way for tech giants like Amazon, Facebook, and Google.</p>.<p>He provides an insider’s account of launching cable’s first TV networks, including Discovery, QVC, TBS, and Black Entertainment Television. He reveals his strategic thinking behind the largest media mergers of our time, such as Warner Bros. Discovery, and the global concert firm Live Nation Entertainment (formerly Ticketmaster).</p>.<p class="bodytext">After a lifetime of media deals, he reveals the relationships that shaped him, the strategies that sustained him, and the challenges that will define the future of the industry.</p>