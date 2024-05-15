Sensex slips over 100 points on foreign fund outflows

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Wednesday after three days of rally, dragged down by selling pressure in HDFC Bank and unabated foreign fund outflows.

Halting its three-day rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 117.58 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 72,987.03. During the day, it lost 281.95 points or 0.38 per cent to 72,822.66.

The NSE Nifty dipped 17.30 points or 0.08 per cent to 22,200.55.