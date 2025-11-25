Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets decline in early trade on foreign fund outflows

In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 124.95 points to 84,775.76 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 35.35 points to 25,924.15.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 05:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2025, 05:31 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSEStock MarketsNSE NiftyIndian marketsBSE Sensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us